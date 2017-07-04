BRIEF-Liberty Specialty Markets picks Luxembourg as HQ for post-Brexit EU operations
* Co, part of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, intends to headquarter its post-Brexit EU operations in Luxembourg
July 4 Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd:
* Immunoprecise to acquire U-Protein and announces $4 mln financing
* Will acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of U-Protein for EUR 6.8 million
* LOI also requires that three of principal shareholders of U-Protein will enter into a two-year management contract
* Company has also agreed to appoint one of principal shareholders of U-Protein to its board of directors
* Deal to be materially accretive to company's revenue
WASHINGTON, July 4 The U.S. government has sought to intervene in Apple's appeal against an EU order to pay back up to 13 billion euros ($14.8 billion) in Irish taxes, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.