BRIEF-Immunovaccine announces positive interim clinical data from Ovarian cancer study

March 29 (Reuters) - Immunovaccine Inc:

* Immunovaccine announces positive interim clinical data from ovarian cancer study of DPX-survivac in combination with epacadostat

* Immunovaccine Inc - based on interim analysis, combination therapy appears to have an acceptable safety profile

* Immunovaccine - at time of interim analysis, 3 of 4 patients exhibited stable disease, while fourth patient continued to progress and discontinued trial

* Immunovaccine Inc - expects to complete enrollment and issue topline data by end of 2017