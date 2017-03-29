FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Immunovaccine announces positive interim clinical data from Ovarian cancer study
March 29, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Immunovaccine announces positive interim clinical data from Ovarian cancer study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Immunovaccine Inc:

* Immunovaccine announces positive interim clinical data from ovarian cancer study of DPX-survivac in combination with epacadostat

* Immunovaccine Inc - based on interim analysis, combination therapy appears to have an acceptable safety profile

* Immunovaccine - at time of interim analysis, 3 of 4 patients exhibited stable disease, while fourth patient continued to progress and discontinued trial

* Immunovaccine Inc - expects to complete enrollment and issue topline data by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

