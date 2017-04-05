FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Immunovaccine presents preclinical research on novel monoclonal antibodies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Immunovaccine Inc-

* Immunovaccine Inc presents preclinical research at aacr 2017 on ability of novel monoclonal antibodies to boost efficacy of depovax(tm)-based cancer immunotherapy

* Immunovaccine-Data demonstrated phosphatidylserine targeting antibodies can enhance anti-cancer activity of depovax-based therapeutic vaccine platform

* Immunovaccine Inc - data suggests that antibody targeting ps can increase anti-tumor immune response induced by a depovax-based cancer immunotherapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

