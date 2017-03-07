FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Immunovia: Final study data confirms effectiveness of IMMray
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 7, 2017 / 7:45 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Immunovia: Final study data confirms effectiveness of IMMray

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Immunovia AB (publ):

* Says final data from major Swedish study confirms that IMMray biomarker microarray differentiates SLE from other autoimmune diseases with 96 pct accuracy

* In first arm of study, SLE was detected with accuracy as high as 95 pct from RA sample cohort and 99 pct from healthy controls

* In second arm of study, SLE could be differentiated from pool of samples of all three other autoimmune diseases with an accuracy of 96 pct

* Says is now proceeding closely with several key opinion leaders on designing validation of IMMray biomarker signatures in larger retrospective and prospective trials Source text: bit.ly/2mQHEp3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.