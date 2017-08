Feb 15 (Reuters) - Immunovia AB (publ):

* H2 net sales 111 million Swedish crowns ($12.43 million) versus 147 million crowns year ago

* H2 operating loss 9.6 million crowns versus loss 3.6 million crowns year ago

* Board proposes that no dividend be paid for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9271 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)