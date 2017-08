April 18 (Reuters) - Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc

* Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces $56 million offering

* Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc - company sold 4.4 million shares of common stock at a price of $12.66 per share

* Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc - new capital will be used to continue to expand growth of servicing portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: