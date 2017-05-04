FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Impact Healthcare completes acquisitions and presses ahead with IPO plans
May 4, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Impact Healthcare completes acquisitions and presses ahead with IPO plans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Impact Healthcare Reit Plc

* Has completed acquisition of core seed portfolio and Mulberry portfolio for a total consideration of £148,754,000

* All outstanding lending facilities have been repaid in full and the Seed Portfolio has been acquired debt-free by the Company

* The net initial yield on the Seed Portfolio is 7.6 per cent with rental income accruing from admission on 7 March 2017, supporting the Company's dividend policy

* The Company is targeting the payment of dividends for the first 12 months from admission which equate to a yield of 6 per cent per annum on the Issue Price, on an ungeared basis and payable in quarterly instalments.

* Applications have been made for the admission of 14,000,000 Ordinary Shares to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of main market of the London Stock Exchange in connection with the Vendor Issue

* Admission is expected to occur at 8.00 a.m. on 5 May 2017

* The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue immediately following Admission will be 160,172,360, each with equal voting rights. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)

