BRIEF-Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust announces agreement to sell its interest in Villarboit investments for $70 mln
July 5 Impax Laboratories Inc:
* Impax announces FDA approval and launch of additional strengths of generic Focalin XR® (dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride) extended-release capsules CII
* Impax Laboratories Inc - Impax has immediately initiated commercialization activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marketaxess Holdings - monthly trading volume for June of $127.2 billion, consisting of $71.5 billion in U.S. High-Grade volume, $50.5 billion in other credit volume