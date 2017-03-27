FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Impax board of directors appoints Paul M. Bisaro president and CEO
March 27, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Impax board of directors appoints Paul M. Bisaro president and CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc:

* Impax board of directors appoints Paul M. Bisaro president and CEO

* Impax Laboratories Inc - Paul M. Bisaro as Impax's president and chief executive officer and a member of company's board

* Impax Laboratories Inc - Bisaro will succeed J. Kevin Buchi, who has served as interim president and chief executive officer

* Impax Laboratories Inc - Bisaro will succeed J. Kevin Buchi, who has served as interim president and chief executive officer since December of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

