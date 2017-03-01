FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Impax reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Impax reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc

* Impax reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $3.91

* Q4 revenue $198.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $219.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Impax Laboratories Inc - not providing 2017 guidance estimates for total company revenues or earnings per share

* Impax Laboratories Inc - expect to produce annual savings of between $40 million and $50 million by 2018

* Impax Laboratories Inc - "as we enter 2017, expect headwinds to persist and weigh on our results through year"

* Impax - not providing some 2017 guidance due to "ongoing revenue volatility" within co's generics division

* Impax Laboratories Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $25 million to $30 million

* Impax Laboratories Inc "have undertaken a thorough review of our product portfolio and cost structure"

* Impax Laboratories Inc - "expect to produce annual savings of between $40 million and $50 million by 2018"

* Impax Laboratories Inc - "pricing erosion" is expected to be in high single to low double-digit range in 2017

* Impax Laboratories - during 2016, a number of generic products faced aggressive competition and pricing pressure, which impacted revenue and profitability

* Impax Laboratories Inc - expects generics division revenues to decline in 2017 compared to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.