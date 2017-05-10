FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Impax to review strategic alternatives for Taiwan manufacturing site
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 7:07 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Impax to review strategic alternatives for Taiwan manufacturing site

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc

* Impax reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 gaap loss per share $1.37

* Q1 revenue $184.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $191.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Announces plans to consolidate manufacturing, packaging and generic research and development operations

* Impax says realignment expected to improve manufacturing and generic research and development efficiency, and increase annual cost savings target to approximately $130 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted gross margins as a percent of total revenue are expected to be approximately 47% to 49%

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $25 million to $30 million

* Sees full year 2017 adjusted net income per share of $0.55 to $0.70

* Reviewing strategic alternatives for company's taiwan manufacturing site including a sale of facility or in alternative, a closure of facility

* Rationalizing generic portfolio to eliminate low-value products and streamline operations

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted interest expense of approximately $28 million (previously $30 million)

* Says will incur one-time cash charges of up to approximately $65.0 million to fully achieve these new initiatives

* Impax says actions to produce annual cost savings of approximately $85.0 million, with a limited amount of savings in 2017

* Impax says consolidating all of generic research and development, U.S. Manufacturing and packing operations to its Hayward, CA facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

