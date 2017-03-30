FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Imperial Brands confirms on track to meet earnings expectations for half year results
March 30, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Imperial Brands confirms on track to meet earnings expectations for half year results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Imperial Brands Plc

* Confirm we are on track to meet earnings expectations for half year results at both constant currency and reported exchange rates

* On track to meet earnings expectations for half year results at both constant currency and reported exchange rates

* Investing an additional £300m in 2017 behind our growth and specialist brands and in key markets

* Early results of our investment programme are encouraging, with improved market share trends

* First half revenues and earnings per share are expected to be up strongly at actual exchange rates

* Expect a currency translation benefit on net revenue and profit of about 13-14%, at current exchange rates

* Our guidance for full year earnings is unchanged

* As expected, phasing of £300m increased investment is biased to first half

* Resulting in lower revenue and profit on a constant currency basis, with a stronger second half performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

