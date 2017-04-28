FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Imperial Oil Q1 earnings per share c$0.39
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Imperial Oil Q1 earnings per share c$0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd

* Imperial announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.39

* Qtrly production averaged 378,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, compared to 421,000 barrels per day in same period of 2016

* Qtrly production impacted by fire at syncrude mildred lake upgrader in mid-march, expected to be restored in phases beginning in may

* Qtrly total revenues and other income c$7,156 million versus c$5,222 million

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.40, revenue view c$8.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

