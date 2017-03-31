FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Imperial Pacific comments on fluctuations in share price
March 31, 2017 / 9:41 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Imperial Pacific comments on fluctuations in share price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd:

* Noted recent fluctuations in price and increases in trading volume of shares of company

* Board has also noted a Bloomberg article and certain media articles on 31 March 2017

* Save as disclosed, co confirms that it is not aware of any reasons for such fluctuations in shares

* Board shall take formal legal actions against bloomberg for its repeated unfounded report over past year based on third party sources

* Clarifies and declares neither group nor any of staff has received any investigation notice from any of U.S. FBI or government departments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

