BRIEF-Fortuna to hold EGM on Romanian acquisitions in August
* says to hold EGM on Aug 1 for approval of acquisition of Romanian firms Bet Active Concept S.R.L., Bet Zone S.R.L., Public Slots S.R.L. and Slot Arena S.R.L.
June 16 Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd:
* Co agreed to issue to not less than six placees to subscribe for convertible bonds of HK$50 million
* Net proceeds of placing of about HK$46 million will be used for phase 1 of Saipan project and cos general working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* says to hold EGM on Aug 1 for approval of acquisition of Romanian firms Bet Active Concept S.R.L., Bet Zone S.R.L., Public Slots S.R.L. and Slot Arena S.R.L.
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt