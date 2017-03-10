BRIEF-Penn National Gaming sees Q1 revenue $770 mln to $771 mln
* Penn national gaming raises 2017 first quarter guidance on strong property operating trends
March 10 Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd:
* Board expects group to record a substantial increase in profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected result due to operating profits generated by temporary casino, ``best sunshine live''
* Scientific Games Corp - Iowa Lottery extended gaming systems contract with co for two additional years, instant games contract for one additional year