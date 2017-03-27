FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Imperial provides update on Syncrude incident response
March 27, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Imperial provides update on Syncrude incident response

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd

* Imperial provides update on syncrude incident response

* Confirms that syncrude continues to recover from a fire at its mildred lake upgrader on March 14, 2017

* There are no shipments of synthetic crude from operation at this time.

* Says production is expected to ramp up in stages as damage is repaired and units are ready for restart

* Imperial continues to provide additional technical and logistical expertise to syncrude to assist with recovery efforts

* Timeline and impact of the stages is under evaluation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

