BRIEF-Imperial provides update on Syncrude incident response

March 27 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd

* Imperial provides update on syncrude incident response

* Confirms that syncrude continues to recover from a fire at its mildred lake upgrader on March 14, 2017

* There are no shipments of synthetic crude from operation at this time.

* Says production is expected to ramp up in stages as damage is repaired and units are ready for restart

* Imperial continues to provide additional technical and logistical expertise to syncrude to assist with recovery efforts

* Timeline and impact of the stages is under evaluation