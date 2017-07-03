Vivendi to make full offer for Havas after buying out Bollore stake
PARIS, July 3 Vivendi has bought the Bollore group's majority stake in advertising company Havas and will follow up with a full buyout offer, it said on Monday.
July 3 Pdf 1: Imperium Crown Limited:
* Clarification of article on the Business Times on 1 July 2017
* Board wishes to highlight that "rights issue" mentioned in the article is incorrect Source text for Eikon: [ID:nSNZ2StsK9 Further company coverage:
