5 months ago
BRIEF-Imperium Crown commences legal proceedings against co's former directors
March 17, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Imperium Crown commences legal proceedings against co's former directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Imperium Crown Ltd:

* Shareholders of company that it has commenced legal proceedings against company's former directors

* Proceedings for wrongful declaration and payment of interim dividend

* Directors namely Mark Lim Chuan Lam, Bay Cheow Guan David, Pao Kiew Tee, Tan Chin Tiong and Leong Koon Weng

* Company is of view that payment of interim dividend does not have a material impact on its financial position

* In its claim, company is seeking, inter alia, to recover from former directors sum of S$572,363.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

