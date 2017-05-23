BRIEF-Imperium Crown enters subscription agreement for issue of 300 mln new ordinary shares in capital of co

May 23 (Reuters) - Imperium Crown Ltd

* Entered into subscription agreement for allotment and issue of 300 million new ordinary shares in capital of company

* issue price of each placement share is s$0.125, with aggregate placement consideration amounting to s$37.5 million

* Net proceeds to be raised from proposed placement (after deducting expenses of approximately s$1.25 million) are s$36.25 million

* Company intends to utilise net proceeds to finance gem acquisition

* Company intends to utilise net proceeds to finance gem acquisition