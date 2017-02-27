Feb 27 Imperium Crown Ltd:

* Proposed acquisition of shares in Development West Pty Ltd

* Aggregate consideration for purchase of sale shares is S$2.5 million

* Co entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement as purchaser, with Lionbridge Asset Management Limited as vendor

* Proposed acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on consolidated earnings per share of group for FY ending 30 june 2017