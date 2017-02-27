BRIEF-ZetaDisplay's ProntoTV signs contract worth about SEK 8 million
* Signs agreement for delivery of Digital Signage with LED giant screens for a customer in outdoor advertising
Feb 27 Imperium Crown Ltd:
* Proposed acquisition of shares in Development West Pty Ltd
* Aggregate consideration for purchase of sale shares is S$2.5 million
* Co entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement as purchaser, with Lionbridge Asset Management Limited as vendor
* Proposed acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on consolidated earnings per share of group for FY ending 30 june 2017
* Initial period of the contract is two years
* Says shares to halt trading from March 8 pending announcement related to share private placement