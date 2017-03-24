BRIEF-Invibes Advertising FY net result turns to loss of 40,000 euros
* FY recurring operating profit 17,000 euros ($18,044) versus 89,000 euros year ago
March 24 Imperium Crown Ltd
* Received letters of intent from independent third parties to acquire green Forest Kuramae, New City Apartments Kuramae and New City Apartments Minowa Properties
* Aggregate prospective sale price of 3 properties is JPY3.32 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Its unit, Nextbike Polska SA, signs 995,734 zloty ($248,834) gross deal with Konstancin-Jeziorna municipalities for setting up and managing system of urban bicycle network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0016 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)