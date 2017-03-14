BRIEF-Imperium Crown says Third Rose Asia enters sale and purchase agreement with Wee Henry

March 14 (Reuters) - Imperium Crown Ltd
* Third Rose Asia Sdn Bhd has entered into a sale and purchase agreement dated 13 march 2017 with Wee Henry
* Board does not expect sale of shares to have any material impact on group's business operations
* Wan Jinn Woei continues to remain as executive chairman and chief executive officer of company
* Third rose has sold 68.9 million ordinary shares in co, representing about 14.1% of total issued share capital of co to wee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)