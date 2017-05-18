BRIEF-Imperium Crown updates on proposed acquisition of stake in Global Entertainment Media

May 18 (Reuters) - Imperium Crown Limited:

* Proposed Acquisition Of A 27% Stake In Global Entertainment Media Pte. Ltd. - Second Addendum

* Co & vendor entered into second addendum to amend certain terms in agreement related to acquisition of stake in Global Entertainment

* Company will now acquire 60 percent of issued and paid-up share capital of target

* Pursuant to second addendum, aggregate consideration for revised sale shares shall be sum of S$53.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: