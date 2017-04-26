FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Impinj enters into a third amended and restated loan and security agreement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Impinj enters into a third amended and restated loan and security agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Impinj Inc:

* Impinj - on April 24, 2017, Impinj Inc entered into a third amended and restated loan and security agreement

* Impinj - restated loan agreement provides for a $25.0 million revolving credit facility, with a $5.0 million letter of credit subfacility

* Impinj Inc - revolving credit facility reflects a $10.0 million increase from prior loan agreement and is no longer subject to a borrowing base

* Impinj-Restated loan agreement provides that $10.5 million term loan under prior loan agreement continues to remain outstanding, will mature on May 1, 2020 Source text:(bit.ly/2qfZW0r) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.