3 months ago
BRIEF-Impinj Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.11
May 4, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Impinj Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Impinj Inc:

* Impinj announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $32.4 million to $33.9 million

* Q1 revenue $31.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $30.8 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01 including items

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.11

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 revenue in range of $32.4 million to $33.9 million

* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA in range of a loss of $0.6 million to income of $0.9 million

* Q2 non-gaap diluted earnings per share in range of a loss of $0.02 to income of $0.05

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in range of a loss of $0.02 to income of $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $33.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

