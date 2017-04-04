FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Implats secures jury verdict for constructive fraudulent transfer
April 4, 2017 / 1:50 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Implats secures jury verdict for constructive fraudulent transfer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd:

* Implats secures jury verdict for constructive fraudulent transfer

* An U.S. Jury rendered a favourable verdict of $16 million on a claim of constructive fraudulent transfer during insolvency

* Case part of effort to collect on confirmed arbitration award of more than $200 million against A-1 Specialized Services And Equipment Co Inc

* Defendants in case included four shareholders of A-1, three of whom settled with impala during trial, prior to verdict Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

