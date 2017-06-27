BRIEF-Lonza says received regulatory approval for Capsugel acquisition
* Says lonza has received all regulatory approvals to move forward with acquisition of Capsugel
June 27 IMPLENIA AG:
* WINS ANOTHER MAJOR ORDER
* HAS WON A GENERAL CONTRACTOR ORDER FROM LEUTSCHENBACH AG TO BUILD THREE RESIDENTIAL TOWERS PLUS BASE STOREYS IN OERLIKON DISTRICT OF ZURICH
* WOLKENWERK PROJECT IS WORTH AROUND CHF 150 MILLION
ZURICH, June 27 Novartis's generics unit Sandoz said the European Commission approved Erelzi, its biosimilar to Amgen's Enbrel, to treat inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis.