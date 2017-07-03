UPDATE 2-Australia's Ten Network secures Murdoch, Packer funding until end-August
* Unclear what happens after funding guarantee runs out on Aug. 31 (Recasts and adds analyst comment)
July 3 Impresa SA:
* SAYS OFFERS UP TO 3,500 BONDS FOR 35 MILLION EUROS DUE IN 2022
* OFFERS BONDS AT VARIABLE INTEREST OF 6-MONTH EURIBOR +4.60 PERCENT Source text: bit.ly/2sD1jr6
July 3 Hunan TV & Broadcast Intermediary Co Ltd :