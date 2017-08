BRIEF-Impresa Q4 EBITDA down 18.3 pct at 6.8 mln euros

March 2 (Reuters) - Impresa Sociedade Gestora de Participacoes Sociais SA:

* Q4 EBITDA 6.8 million euros ($7.2 million) versus 8.3 million euros year ago

* Q4 revenue 56.2 million euros versus 66.5 million euros year ago

* Q4 net profit 3.3 million euros versus 2.9 million euros year ago

* Q4 ad revenue 34.0 million euros versus 34.4 million euros year ago

* Says targets to reduce remunerated debt, improve profitability and reach a debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.0x until 2019 Source text: bit.ly/2mPCUMt

