BRIEF-Imprimis Pharmaceuticals acquires license to patented formulation for dry eye disease

April 6 (Reuters) - Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals acquires exclusive license to patented ophthalmic formulation for dry eye disease

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals - under terms of agreement, imprimis will pay lindstrom an upfront fee, milestone payments, and royalty payments on product sales

