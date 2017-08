April 18 (Reuters) - Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and Precision Lens sign agreement to expand Imprimis' ophthalmic portfolio market opportunity in the U.S. Midwest

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals - under deal, Precision Lens will deploy sales team to introduce Imprimis' ophthalmic portfolio into select geographies in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: