BRIEF-BP expects $750 million non-cash exploration write-off in Angola
* Actively managing exploration portfolio and exiting non-competitive assets, expects around $750 million non-cash exploration write-off in Angola
June 29 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals sells Pennsylvania facility and sinus assets
* It has entered into an agreement to sell its Folcroft, Pennsylvania facility and sinus related assets for $450,000. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Actively managing exploration portfolio and exiting non-competitive assets, expects around $750 million non-cash exploration write-off in Angola
June 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday: