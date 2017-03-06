BRIEF-Inabox Group says to acquire Logic Communications

March 7 (Reuters) - Inabox Group Ltd:
* Acquisition of Logic Communications
* Acquisition is expected to be immediately earnings accretive
* It has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of shares of Logic Communications Pty Ltd
* Deal for total consideration of $1.5 million in cash
* Logic Communications will be acquired on a cash free, debt free basis
* Acquired business is expected to contribute EBITDA in excess of $1 million in FY18 after synergies