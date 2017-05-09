FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-INAP sees full-year 2017 revenue between $275 mln-$285 mln
May 9, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-INAP sees full-year 2017 revenue between $275 mln-$285 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Internap Corp

* INAP reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $72.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $71.7 million

* Internap Corp sees full-year 2017 revenue $275 million - $285 million

* Internap Corp sees full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA $85 million - $90 million

* Internap Corp sees full-year 2017 capital expenditures $37 million - $42 million

* Internap Corp qtrly normalized net loss $4.8 million versus net loss of $ 6.1 million

* FY2017 revenue view $281.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

