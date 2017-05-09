BRIEF-INAP sees full-year 2017 revenue between $275 mln-$285 mln

May 9 (Reuters) - Internap Corp
* INAP reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $72.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $71.7 million
* Internap Corp sees full-year 2017 revenue $275 million - $285 million
* Internap Corp sees full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA $85 million - $90 million
* Internap Corp sees full-year 2017 capital expenditures $37 million - $42 million
* Internap Corp qtrly normalized net loss $4.8 million versus net loss of $ 6.1 million
* FY2017 revenue view $281.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S