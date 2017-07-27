FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Inc Research Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.64
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Healthcare showdown
Healthcare showdown
Healthcare showdown
Healthcare showdown
Healthcare showdown
Healthcare showdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 10:14 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Inc Research Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.64

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Inc Research Holdings Inc:

* Inc Research reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Inc Research Holdings Inc says backlog grew by 20.1% to $2.29 billion as of June 30, 2017, compared to $1.91 billion as of June 30, 2016

* Inc Research - ‍net service revenue for three months was relatively flat at $258.1 million, compared to net service revenue of $258.8 million​

* Inc Research Holdings Inc - ‍backlog grew by 20.1% to $2.29 billion as of June 30, 2017, compared to $1.91 billion as of June 30, 2016​

* Net new business awards of $423.8 million for three months ended June 30, up 40.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.