FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Inc Research reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.38
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Inc Research reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Inc Research Holdings Inc:

* Inc research reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net service revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased by 1.2pct to $252.1 million

* Sees FY adjusted diluted eps $2.66 to $2.74

* Sees FY GAAP diluted eps $2.04 to $2.15

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Inc Research Holdings Inc sees FY 2017 net service revenue $1,040 million to $1,070 million

* FY2017 revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $250.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.