BRIEF-INC Research would be required to pay Inventiv $82.1 mln, in event of termination by Inventiv

May 10 (Reuters) - INC Research Holdings Inc:

* INC research - in event of termination by Inventiv following change of recommendation by board, co would be required to pay Inventiv termination fee of $82.1 million

* Inc research -would be required to pay Inventiv termination fee of $70.7 million if Inventiv terminates merger agreement following change of recommendation

* Inc research -in addition, if merger agreement terminated by either party for failure of closing to occur, shall pay inventiv termination fee of $82.1 million Source text (bit.ly/2qUFYfJ) Further company coverage: