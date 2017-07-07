July 7 Inca One Gold Corp

* Inca One Gold completes power line construction and closes second tranche of private placement

* Inca One Gold Corp - ‍Chala One anticipates connection to Peruvian national power grid imminently​

* Inca One Gold Corp - Chala One estimates a 70 percent energy cost reduction as plant shifts from diesel to electric power Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: