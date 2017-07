July 27 (Reuters) - INCHCAPE PLC:

* h1 Revenue Rose 18.7 Percent to 4.5 Billion Stg

* H1 REVENUE OF 4.5 BILLION STG VERSUS 3.8 BILLION STG YEAR AGO

* H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 191.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 165.0 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* h1 Dividend Per Share of 7.9 Pence

* h1 Basic Adjusted Eps of 34.1 Pence

* EXPECT TO DELIVER A SOLID CONSTANT CURRENCY PERFORMANCE IN 2017,MODESTLY AHEAD OF OUR EXPECTATIONS AT START OF YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)