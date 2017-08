April 25 (Reuters) - InCity Immobilien AG:

* Sees fy 2017 loss between 2.0 million euros and 2.4 million euros

* With planned lease of residential property "Jaegerstraße 54/55" in Berlin, additional rental income for the group of about 1 million euros ($1.09 million) is expected from 2018 onward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)