May 19 (Reuters) - INCITY IMMOBILIEN AG:

* TO INCREASE COMPANY'S CAPITAL BY EUR 26,000,000 TO EUR 86,000,000 AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS BY ISSUANCE OF 26,000,000 NEW SHARES

* ISSUE PRICE WAS SET AT EUR 1.15 PER SHARE

* WITH AN ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS OF AROUND EUR 29.4 MILLION, THE COMPANY INTENDS TO FURTHER EXPAND ITS PORTFOLIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)