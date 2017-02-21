BRIEF-Incyte Corp says entered into letter agreement with certain entities affiliated with Julian Baker - SEC filing

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp

* Incyte Corp- entered into a letter agreement, dated February 17, 2017 with certain entities affiliated with Julian Baker - SEC filing

* Incyte Corp - pursuant to agreement, baker entities agreed to exchange $259 million co's 0.375 pct notes due 2018,$274.5 million co's 1.25 pct notes due 2020

* Incyte Corp - agreement in exchange for an aggregate of 10.6 million shares of company's common stock, $.001 par value per share - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2l3iK0Y) Further company coverage: