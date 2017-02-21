FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Incyte Corp says entered into letter agreement with certain entities affiliated with Julian Baker - SEC filing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 1:38 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Incyte Corp says entered into letter agreement with certain entities affiliated with Julian Baker - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp

* Incyte Corp- entered into a letter agreement, dated February 17, 2017 with certain entities affiliated with Julian Baker - SEC filing

* Incyte Corp - pursuant to agreement, baker entities agreed to exchange $259 million co's 0.375 pct notes due 2018,$274.5 million co's 1.25 pct notes due 2020

* Incyte Corp - agreement in exchange for an aggregate of 10.6 million shares of company's common stock, $.001 par value per share - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2l3iK0Y) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.