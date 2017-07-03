July 3 Incyte Corp

* Japan ministry of health, labor and welfare (mhlw) grants marketing approval for olumiant® (baricitinib) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis

* Incyte- ‍japan marketing authorization of olumiant triggers $15 million milestone payment from lilly to co, which co expects to recognize, in full,in q3 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: