June 2 (Reuters) - INDEKS BILGISAYAR:

* SIGNS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ISTANBUL PAZARLAMA‍​

* AIMS TO GENERATE ANNUAL TURNOVER OF 220 MILLION LIRA FROM SALE OF SAMSUNG PRODUCTS

* ACCORDING TO THE AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE SAMSUNG PRODUCTS IN 15 CITIES INCLUDING ISTANBUL

* IN ADDITION TO TELECOM AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS, THE COMPANY HAS ADDED HOME ELECTRONICS PRODUCTS TO ITS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

