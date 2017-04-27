FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Independence Contract qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.14
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Independence Contract qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Independence Contract Drilling Inc

* Independence contract drilling, inc. Reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue $20.2 million versus $22.5 million

* Expansion of company's backlog by 66% to $70.6 million as of march 31, 2017

* Independence contract drilling inc - co's capital expenditure budget for 2017 has been increased by $8.0 million to $22.0 million

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.14

* Says approximately $52.4 million of backlog is expected to be realized during remainder of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.