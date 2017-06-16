Long-dated JGBs follow Treasuries higher, yield curve flattens
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.
June 16 Independence Holding Co:
* Independence Holding Company announces 2017 first-quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $71.84 million versus $75.9 million
* Independence Holding Co - book value increased to $26.24 per share at March 31, 2017 from $25.53 per share at December 31, 2016
* Independence Holding Co - believe that co will write significantly more premiums in specialty health segment in 2018
* Independence Holding Co - "We believe we are very well positioned regardless of outcome of ongoing debate over health insurance" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.
* Western Digital says Toshiba continues to ignore both SanDisk's consent rights and the dual-track legal process currently underway