FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Independence Realty Trust says entered into a credit agreement
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Independence Realty Trust says entered into a credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Independence Realty Trust Inc:

* Independence Realty Trust Inc- on may 1, 2017 operating partnership of independence realty trust, inc. Entered into a credit agreement - sec filing

* Independence Realty Trust - credit agreement relates to a $300 million unsecured senior facility and a $250 million senior unsecured revolving line of credit

* Independence Realty Trust - maturity date of term loan is may 1, 2022, maturity date on borrowings outstanding under revolving credit loan is may 1, 2021

* Independence Realty Trust - upon entering credit agreement, irop borrowed $50 million under term loan and about $123 million under revolving credit loan Source text - bit.ly/2pKxwi9 Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.