BRIEF-Independent News says FY total advertising forecast to decline by 7% year on year​

July 19 (Reuters) - Independent News & Media Plc:
* Material reduction in its expectation for fy profit before tax to below market consensus driven by challenges media industry
* Challenges experienced in H1 17 are expected to continue into H2 17 and to impact on outturn for FY17
* Says total advertising is forecast to decline by 7% year on year
* Continued uncertainty over Brexit is expected to result in a publishing advertising revenue decrease of about 12% year on year for FY
* "Ongoing challenging trading conditions across all media and accelerating move to digital, particularly mobile, will weaken overall results for 2017"
* "Ongoing challenging trading conditions across all media and accelerating move to digital, particularly mobile, will weaken overall results for 2017"