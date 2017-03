March 10 Index Group Bulletin:

* Index Group targets group sales of 5.3 billion lira ($1.41 billion) in 2017, (2016 sales of 4.3 billion lira)

* Datagate 2017 net sales target is 1.38 billion lira (2016 sales of 1.21 billion lira)

* Indeks Bilgisayar 2017 consolidated sales target is 4.7 billion lira, (up by 24 percent)

* Despec Bilgisayar 2017 net sales revenue target is 282 million lira (2016 sales of 193 million lira)

